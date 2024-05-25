Armed men fire at house, demand Rs 20 lakh extortion

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 24

Two unidentified armed men fired at a house in Ghariala village on Thursday afternoon and later demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion from the family on a WhatsApp call.

Kishor Chand, a member of the family, said that two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons fired at their house on Thursday and made a WhatsApp call asking for Rs 20 lakh extortion from the family on the mobile phone of Devinder Kumar, brother of Kishor Chand.

Assistant sub-inspector Jatinderpal Singh said that a case under Sections 384, 387, 336, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code read along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the two unidentified suspects on Thursday in this connection.

