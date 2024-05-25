Armed men fire at house, demand Rs 20 lakh extortion

Tarn Taran, May 24
Two unidentified armed men fired at a house in Ghariala village on Thursday afternoon and later demanded Rs 20 lakh as extortion from the family on a WhatsApp call.
Kishor Chand, a member of the family, said that two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons fired at their house on Thursday and made a WhatsApp call asking for Rs 20 lakh extortion from the family on the mobile phone of Devinder Kumar, brother of Kishor Chand.
Assistant sub-inspector Jatinderpal Singh said that a case under Sections 384, 387, 336, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code read along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the two unidentified suspects on Thursday in this connection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...