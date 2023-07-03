Armed miscreants rob employees at two petrol pumps

Amritsar, July 2
Unknown armed miscreants robbed two petrol pumps in the rural belt of the district on Saturday. Though the police have registered separate cases in this connection, it was yet to make any breakthrough.
Balbir Raj, a resident of Dina Nagar (Gurdaspur) who works at a filling station in Hoshiarnagar village, told the police that a car with five occupants arrived at the petrol pump at around 6 pm yesterday. One of the occupants asked to fill fuel worth Rs 2,000 in the car. Meanwhile, two of them came out and took cash worth Rs 10,000 from his pocket by pointing a pistol at him. While escaping, they fired in the air.
In another instance, armed persons robbed another petrol pump employee in Bhitewad village falling under Lopoke police station area yesterday.
