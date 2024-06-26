Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 26

Four armed persons looted an elderly couple by making them hostage in the Tokriyan Wali Gali located in court road area in the wee hours here on Wednesday.

One of the victim was identified as Jiya Lal, a commission agent.

The masked miscreants allegedly decamped with cash of Rs 1 crore and around 3 kg gold. The accused also took away a licensed revolver and scooter from the house.

They remained in the house for one hour as the couple was alone. The remaining members of the family had gone for vacations.

As the victim tried to oppose, they attacked him with the pistol and left him injured.

Police authorities reached the spot.

SHO Amolak Singh, Civil Lines police station, said that the police were scanning the CCTV cameras to find clues about the perpetrators. Forensic teams have also been pressed to service in this regard.

Jiya said looters entered the house by jumping over the wall. The accused made them hostage and threatened to shoot in case they raised an alarm. They searched every wardrobe and drawer of the house, and took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore. He said the accused had come in a car.

Bimala Devi, his wife, said that the miscreants left nothing valuable in the house. She said they also assaulted them.

