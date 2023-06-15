Armed robbers on prowl in Amritsar, police clueless

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 14

Armed robbers are on prowl in urban and rural belt while the police seem to be clueless in nailing them.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, armed robbers snatched two scooters in Majitha and Mehta police stations area while a woman and her daughter were injured when they were pulled out from an e-rickshaw by the miscreants during snatching her purse in the city.

Sanjiv Bhagia, a resident of Vijay Nagar on Batala road, stated to police that he was returning home on Monday-Tuesday night when armed robbers stopped him and snatched his scooter after an assault. He said when he reached near Mehak Garden resort he got a call. He stopped and was answering the call when three bike-borne persons arrived there. He said one of pillion rider pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot while asking to leave his scooter. He said in the meanwhile two more accomplices on a scooter arrived on the scene. He said he resisted their attempt. He said the miscreants attacked him and pushed him aside and took away his scooter.

Similarly, Arjinder Singh of Chaudhriwal village in Gurdaspur told the Mehta police that he runs a dairy shop on Mehta road. He said on Monday at around 9.35 pm he along with his 12-year-old son Jobanpreet Singh was going towards Batala road side on the scooter and reached Bal Complex College when three bike-borne persons came from Mehta road side and stopped them. He said meanwhile their two accomplices came on a bike there. One of them who was equipped with datar attacked him. He said he suffered injury on his hand. He said as he fell from the scooter the accused thrashed him and took away his e-scooter. He said his son left shocked and frightened in the incident.

In the third incident, a woman and her daughter injured after they fell from e-rickshaw in a snatching incident in Sadar police station area. Karandeep Singh, the complainant and son of the victim, told that he along with his mother Ranjit Kaur and sister Jaspreet Kaur were returning to their house in Verka on their e-rickshaw on Tuesday. He said two motorcyclists came from Silver Estate side and tried to snatch the purse of his mother. He said her mother hold the purse tight but when the accused pulled the purse its handle broke his mother and sister fell from the e-rickshaw and sustained injuries. Her purse contained two mobiles and Rs 4,800. They were admitted to Guru Ramdass Hospital at Vallah.

Mother-daughter pulled out of auto

