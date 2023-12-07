Arms smugglers’ gang busted

Amritsar: The KAUSA Trust hosted an on the spot painting competition for schoolchildren at the KT Kala Museum. A total of 230 students from 25 schools enthusiastically participated in the competition. A renowned artist, Aman Gill, George Emmanuel and Brajesh Jolly judged the contest. Anupama Mehra, Principal, Spring Blossom School, was the chief guest. Secretary Rajesh Raina was also present on the occasion.

DAV pupil excels in Vigyan Manthan

Vaibhav Arora of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, brought laurels to the institute with his performance in the Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan, which was held on December 3 at Dr BR Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar. He stood second at the district level and secured the eighth position in the State Level Camp (Level II) Examination Punjab (Region II). It is the largest science talent search examination for emerging India and is organized by Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), in association with the NCSM, NCERT, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

BSF programme at GMS, Attari

On the directions of DIG Sanjay Gaur, the 168 Battalion the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a programme on civic action at Bawa Balwant Singh Government Middle School at Attari. Besides primary, middle and high school of the village, students of BNS International School, Bhittewad, Sikh National Public School, Manawala, and Khalsa Collegiate Senior Secondary School (Girls) also participated in the event. The chief guest, Commandant Pradeep Singh, said along with the protection of the country, the BSF also keeps a close eye on the movement across the border.

Students of Invictus International School present their annual production, Amaanat-2023, in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Invictus presents Amaanat-2023

Invictus International School, Amritsar, presented its annual production, Amaanat-2023, on Tuesday. Qadian MLA and Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa was the chief guest at the event. Besides, the musical performances of kindergarten and high school students, the show resonated the message of nurturing not only the legacy of our ancestors, but also preserving man-made and natural heritage for generations to come.