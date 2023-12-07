Arms smugglers’ gang busted in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

The city police have busted an interstate gang of arms smugglers being run by gangster Simranjit Singh, alias Jujhar, and arrested its key associate from Vallah area here.

Police Commissioner Gupreet Singh Bhullar on Wednesday said Manak Singh, alias Sunny Welding, a resident of Sant Nagar, Sultanwind village was held on Tuesday. He had three criminal cases, including one attempt to murder, registered against him at different police stations in the city. The police confiscated four .32 bore pistols, four magazines and seven live rounds from his possession.

He said the police got a tip-off that illegal weapons were being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to Amritsar, which were to be supplied further to criminal elements in the state.

He said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana along with Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurinderbir Singh supervised the operation led by CIA staff-3 and arrested Manak Singh from Vallah area.

A case under Section 25 (8) of the Arms Act was registered by the Maqboolpura police in this connection and further investigations were in progress to unearth the entire nexus while identifying complete procurement and supply chain. The accused was produced before the court and brought on police remand.