Army commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas with pan-India motorcycle expedition

Amritsar, July 1
The Indian Army Motorcycle Expedition from New Delhi, it was flagged off for its destination to Kargil to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ here on Monday. With the objective to commemorate ‘Rajat Jayanti’ of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ and to pay homage to the heroes of the Operation Vijay, Indian Army embarked on a pan-India motorcycle expedition.
The 20-member team, who started from New Delhi on June 27, reached the Amritsar on Sunday. Maj Gen Mukesh Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Panther Division, received the expedition.
On the occasion, he also felicitated the Veer Naris and Veer Matas, who gathered to meet the team. The team conducted a motivational lecture for the enthusiastic NCC cadets and also visited the Attari Border to pay their tributes to the brave hearts who made sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Brigadier Yogesh Sharma, Deputy General Officer Commanding, Panther Division, flagged off the expedition here today. Among others serving soldiers, veterans and NCC cadets were present. They participated in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Panther War Memorial, Amritsar.
The motorcyclists will ride to Dras to pay homage to the war heroes at the Kargil War Memorial.
