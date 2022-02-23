Army man held for espionage in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 22
Army authorities have nabbed the alleged Pakistani spy, identified as Rashpal Singh, a resident of Mahawa border village in Pune, where he was currently posted.
The Amritsar rural police have confirmed the development. A week ago, the Gharinda police had booked Rashpal Singh and his accomplice Balraj Singh on the charges of spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies. While Balraj was arrested the same day, Rashpal managed to flee the spot.
The accused were using social media platforms to share vital information, maps and locations of the Army units to Pakistani intelligence agencies. Following this, a trap was laid and Balraj was arrested near Mahawa village. Investigations revealed that they were in contact with cross-border smugglers also. A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. The police authorities said the information of Rashpal’s involvement was shared with Army officers in Pune, following which he was detained when he joined his duty. —
