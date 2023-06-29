Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested five persons in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old Army man, Gursewak Singh, a resident of Bhai Lodhi, who was shot dead in Jandiala Guru here on Monday night.

Those arrested were identified as Gursewak’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Kawaljit Singh, his four cousins Akashdeep Singh, Sandeep Singh, Romanpreet Singh and Gurmehak Singh. They had gone to a restaurant in Jandiala Guru to have dinner when the incident took place.

A resident of Bhikhiwind, he had gone to meet his sister in Thathia village falling under Baba Bakala subdivision. The Jandiala police have registered a case and produced the suspects before the duty magistrate in the court. They were brought on police remand for further investigations. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Jugraj Singh, Superintendent of police (Investigations), Amritsar rural police, said investigation was underway to find the reason behind the murder.

Earlier, the accused fabricated a story that Gursewak was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons. However, during the initial probe, the police got suspicious of the story and took the five suspects, including his brother-in-law Kawaljit Singh, into custody for investigations.

The incident was apparently the outcome of a scuffle and heated arguments over some issue during drinking. The accused fired a gunshot which hit the victim’s chest leading to his death on the spot.

Police got suspicious of story they told