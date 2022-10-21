Armyman booked for leaking info on border details to Pakistan’s ISI

Amritsar, October 20
The Amritsar rural police have booked an Armyman for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. The suspect has been identified as Manoj Chaudhry of Uttar Pradesh. He was yet to be arrested.
SI Karampal Singh, investigating officer, said they were patrolling in the Khasa area when an informer told them about the suspect. Cops were told that the suspect was leaking secret information regarding the security and location of Army posts with Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). It was alleged that he transferred pictures and maps of sensitive locations thereby jeopardising the national security.
Karampal said a case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 9 of the Official Secrets Act was registered against him and further investigations were under progress to nab the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...