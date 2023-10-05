Arshita shines in World Scholar’s Cup

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Holy Heart Presidency School Class VI student Arshita Virk has excelled in the global round of World Scholar’’s Cup held in Bangkok. She competed against 3,500 children from 45 countries and brought home three silver medals and a qualification for the ‘Tournament of Champions’ at Yale University, US. She also secured 66th rank in scholars challenge event.

Swachhata Divas celebrated

NCC cadets of Police DAV Public School organised Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at Gol Bagh in Amritsar. An activity was conducted under the tree plantation campaign to make people aware of the danger caused by plastic waste. The aim of this campaign was to make people aware of keeping the environment around them clean. On the occasion, school teacher Saloni and Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh participated in the campaign.

Poster-Making Contest at DAV

NSS Department and Eco Club of DAV College, Amritsar organized a poster making competition under Swachhta Pakhwada. The theme of poster presentation was “Cleanliness in our daily life” wherein different participants presented their posters. Principal, Dr Amardeep Gupta said during the cleanliness drive, dedicated cleaning and sweeping of the open areas and college campus was done. The students took Swachhata pledge to make the country neat and clean.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at BBK DAV

BBK DAV College for Women commemorated Gandhi Jayanti as Swachhata Diwas. A Swachhata drive was launched by principal Dr Pushpinder Walia in the college campus, the faculty and students as well as NSS and NCC units of the college, participated in the event with great enthusiasm. A Swachhata oath was taken by the principal, staff and students.

Seminar on Alzheimer’s

The Department of social sciences, Khalsa College for Women (KCW), organised an awareness event on World Alzheimer’s Day under the supervision of Principal Surinder Kaur. D. Surinder Kaur encouraged students to show love, respect and care for their elders with Alzheimer. Dr Puneet Kaur, Assistant Professor, said Alzheimer’s needs to be addressed among masses.

GNDU Zonal Youth Festival

The ‘B’ Zone Zonal Youth festival of Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran district colleges of the GNDU concluded in Dasmesh Auditorium of the University. In ‘A’ Division SSM College bagged the first position, SD Arya Mahila College secured the second position and RRMK Arya Mahila Mahavidyalya came third. In ‘B’ division, SGAD College, Khadur Sahib secured the first, Guru Arjan Dev Khalsa College, Chohla Sahib, Tarn Taran second and Guru Nanak College, Batala got third position in this festival. The competitions for theatre events, fine arts and literary events were held on the concluding day.