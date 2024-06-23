Art exhibition, puppet making workshop held

Amritsar, June 22
The Indian Academy of Fine Arts has been hosting series of art-based activities under the 11th summer and art camp. Under this, the gallery hosted an exhibition and puppet making workshop in collaboration with North Zone Cultural Centre here today. The exhibition featured art works by artists Sukhpal Singh, Narinder Singh Buttarash, Dharminder Sharma and Kulwant Singh Gill, which displayed different genres of art. Along with this, a workshop on puppet making was also held by artist Sanjay Kumar.
On the sidelines a theatre show was also organised, which was presented by Vishal Sharma and his team. This show was titled ‘Baap re Baap’ and was a humorous play depicting the generation óf smart kids and the hilarious situation that parenting puts you in sometimes.
The play was appreciated for showcasing the challenges of parenting.
