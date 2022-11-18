Articles of Sikh faith

Kirpan (sword): A kirpan is a mandatory Sikh article of faith. Kirpan is carried by Amritdhari (baptised) Sikhs at all times. There is no fixed style of Kirpan and it can be anything from a few inches to three feet long. The Sikhs are fond of keeping costly swords. They spend Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh on the swords. Golden and silver-carved handles attract the visitors.
Being the axis of Sikhism, the holy city of Amritsar offers a range of religious material including swords, palkis, decorative goods and cloths around the Golden Temple complex. A large collection of such material attracts visitors from around the world. The city is famous for such religious material and Sikhs from around the world prefer to buy these goods from Amritsar. The manufacturing units of these holy goods also contribute to the local economy. Tribune reporter Charanjit Singh Teja and lensman Sunil Kumartogether bring out this informative piece.
Kakars (five Ks): Amritsar is one of the major markets in the world for Sikh articles. The Kakars — physical symbols worn by Sikhs who have been initiated into the Khalsa — are always in demand. A large number of manufacturing units of Kirpans (swords), Kara (bracelets), Kanga (wooden comb) and Kachera (cotton underwear) are established in the city.