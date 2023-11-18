Amritsar: Artist Kusum Lata's 3-day solo exhibition opens at art gallery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

A three-day solo painting and sculpture exhibition of artist Dr Kusum Lala Sharma was inaugurated at the art gallery by Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) members Arvinder Chamak and others here on Friday. The exhibition was hosted under the ongoing centenary celebrations of the art gallery being completed this year.

The exhibition displays 30 works by the artist mostly in mix media and with abstract themes. While introducing the artist, Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA, said for the past several years, she has been working in the field of art and has several accolades to her credit. “Her work reflects different themes of modernism, abstract and even feminist themes and her subjects being everyday experiences. She is a celebrated artists, who has won several national awards and her works are also displayed internationally.”The paintings displayed were mostly done on the theme of nature, binding the natural elements into themes of feminity, existentialism, humanity.