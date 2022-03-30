Artistic Gymnastics C'ship begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: All India Inter-University Artistic Gymnastics and Rhythmic Gymnastics (Women) Championship were inaugurated here in the Indoor Multipurpose Hall, University Campus. As many as 100 teams comprising about 500 gymnasts of different universities are participating in the championship. Dr Sukhdev Singh, Director Sports said sportsmanship is an important element for a sports person that ignites and maintains friendship, respect, and orderliness.

Students bid adieu to alma mater

Students of Grade XII of Spring Dale Senior School bid adieu to their alma mater and entered a new phase of challenging experiences. A send off ceremony was held at schools premises. The school Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma in a nostalgic mood stated, “We have nurtured and supported you like our own children and at this moment it is hard for us to see you leaving us.” He further added, “You all have always been an outstanding batch of students bringing for this institution accolades, thereby adding to the richness of the school’s history.” Students were also awarded with medals and trophies which they had secured throughout the year.

College Inks Pact with MNC

Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) signed a pact with `CloudKampus’, a Chennai-based MNC for collaborations to enhance industry-academia relationship. Under the MoU, the college’s students will get a chance to interact with renowned academicians and industry experts through various faculty development programmes, workshops, webinars, and seminars, said Dr Manju Bala, Director, KCET. CloudKampus has presence in 37 countries and an expert in the field of education-industrial relations. The MoU was signed by Dr. Manju Bala and Lokesh Kumar, Business Development Manager, CloudKampus.

Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Award

The Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the Guru Nanak Dev University organised Sardar Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Lectureship Award on Tuesday at Guru Nanak Auditorium of the university. Dr Balbir Singh, Head of the Department said this lectureship award is sponsored by Sardar Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Trust, Jalandhar, Prof Ramesh K Goyal, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, New Delhi will deliver this lecture on “Outcome and Product based Translational Research : Some Success Stories”.

Bhavans hosts media fest

Students of Bhavans SL Public school from different classes participated in Media Fest that was organised at DAV College, Hathi Gate. Simranjit Kaur got first position in photography and Tanmay Arora in improvised speech competition. In the Ad Mad 4 Minute Contest, an improvised advertisement on the topic of Charger was presented in which Rakshit, Ishika, Jhanvi and Tanisha secured the second position. In choreography, Nishtha, Pragati, Bhavya, Anchal, Nikshita, Tanishka and Anvi participated in the traditional dance competition and secured the second position. Jhanvi Gupta secured second position in the video making competition.

Sikh Environment Day celebrated

Sikh Environment Day was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan School as part of the environmental awareness campaign launched by the Chief Khalsa Diwan. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, acting president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan and other members specially attended the occasion and planted shade ornaments in the school yard. Dr Nijjar expressed concern over the declining ground water level in the current situation, the trees being cut down and the increasing use of plastic and said the Chief Khalsa Diwan was educating the children in schools about the environment.

Awareness Rally organised

NCC Air and Army Wing cadets of BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised an awareness rally to commemorate the Martyrdom Day of Sardar Bhagat Singh, till Jallianwala Bagh. A total of 30 cadets visited the historical place and cleaned the statues of the legendary martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia the valuable contribution of martyrs in the freedom struggle. She also added that such visits foster the spirit of patriotism and responsibility among the youth of our nation.

Global sports meet concludes

The two-day global sports meet concluded at Global Group Of Institues in which students from all the departments participated in individual and team events. The list of winners include; Volleyball : Dept of Pharmacy lifted the title defeating GPC diploma team. In Badminton ( Boys) B.Tech CSE team comprising Anil Mahajan and Harsh Sharma emerged victorious by defeating Anmol and Keshav of the Pharmacy department. In girls final, Rumi and Lukmini outsmarted Prerna and Monika of CSE to clinch the first position.