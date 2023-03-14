Artworks for G20 Summit unveiled

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

As the city prepares to host the G20 Summit, Phulkari —- Women of Amritsar— today unveiled two artworks on the theme, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. A monument along with a painting titled ‘A harmonious diversity’ were commissioned by Phulkari and created by local artists Shama Saini and Sunil Kapoor, to pay homage to the collaboration among the G20 countries and their commitment to global economic development.

Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer who is also an MLA from the Amritsar South constituency, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan along with Director, SGRDI Airport, VK Seth, and Praneet Bubber, founder, Phulkari WOA, were present during the ceremony.

Nijjar acknowledged the importance of the G20 Summit and India’s presidency as well as the significance of artworks in symbolising the spirit of collaboration among the member-countries. Tina Aggarwal, president of Phulkari WOA, expressed her pride in the city of Amritsar and highlighted the organisation’s commitment to removing barriers to women’s participation in all aspects of development and providing an enabling environment for them to thrive and transform their lives and that of those around them.

The two artworks are with a monument depicting human figures with raised hands holding a globe, signifying India’s theme and the logo for G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The monument and painting have been placed at the junction leading to the entry of the international airport.