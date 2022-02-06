As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

After the withdrawal of nominations by six candidates, a total of 116 candidates remained in the fray from 11 Assembly segments in the district. As per the list released by the district election office, there are 10 candidates each from Amritsar East, Amritsar West, Ajnala, Baba Bakala and Rajasansi.

The Amritsar South constituency has a maximum of 15 candidates, while Amritsar Central has the least number of six contenders. In Amritsar North, 13 candidates are in the fray, while there are nine candidates in Majitha, 11 in Jandiala and 12 in Attari.

The candidates have also been issued election symbols. While candidates of recognised parties have been issued their registered symbols, those from unrecognised parties have been issued different symbols in different Assembly segments.

Most candidates fielded by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have been issued ‘cot’ as an election symbol, one of them Charanjit Singh Galib contesting from Ajnala has got Cup and Plate as the symbol.

“We had been demanding that we should be given tractor as election symbol. It is not done. It would have been better if I, too, was allotted the symbol of Cot,” said Galib. He said he had already started publicising his symbol. Even the candidates of Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) have been allotted different symbols in different seats.

Expenditure supervisor meets bank officials

Amritsar: To prevent any suspicious transaction in the run-up to the election, expenditure supervisor Arvinder Sharma on Saturday directed bank officials to provide details of suspicious transactions during election. This he did while holding a meeting with the representatives of all public, private sector, cooperatives and rural banks of the district. He said as per the EC guidelines, they must keep a watch on suspected transactions and intimate the same to the district election officials. He told them to report any unusual and suspicious cash withdrawals or deposits of more than Rs1lakh in the account during the election process. TNS