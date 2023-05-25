As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Amid soaring mercury and heat wave, the district Health Department has issued an advisory for

people to save themselves from hot and dry winds during the day time. It

has asked people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the potential dangers of heat wave.

Health experts have advised people to stay indoors and avoid venturing out under the blazing sun.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said it was also important for residents to be aware of heat stroke symptoms and methods to cope with it.

“Residents should stay hydrated to battle the blazing heat wave. They should increase the intake of fluids such as lassi, water and lemonade and avoid carbonated drinks. People should eat fruits and vegetables with high water content such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, etc.,” he said.

The Civil Surgeon said as the prevailing weather conditions were expected to continue, residents should take ample precautions. They should wear light-coloured clothes and cover their head with a cloth or a cap to reduce the chances of heat stroke.

The health experts stated that children, elderly and pregnant women should take more precautions as they could be affected more by the hot weather conditions.

The Civil Surgeon said symptoms of heat stress include skin rashes, confusion, profuse sweating, tiredness, headache, vomiting and dry and red-coloured skin. In all these conditions, a person should sit in shade and take rest.

The blistering heat wave has also impacted life in the city as city roads become deserted at noon.

Residents stated that as compared to last week, the temperature has suddenly increased during the past few days and it is becoming unbearable.

Symptoms of heat stress

What advisory says