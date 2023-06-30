ASCL makes move for EV charging stations at 11 sites

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

Though, Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) has identified 11 separate locations in the city to establish electric vehicle charging stations but the tendering process is yet to start for the project. The EV charging stations are being allocated under Smart City projects of the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs. The ASCL will outsource a firm to set up stations on the public places.

The officials of Smart City Limited claimed that the tender would be floated soon for the setting up of EV stations.

Apart from this, a two-wheeler electric firm has installed six e-charging stations at various locations of its showrooms in the city. Another private firm has set up two e-charging stations for cars at a local mall.

The government has proposed to install EV charging stations under the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) project of the Department of Heavy Industries.

Earlier, the proposal to set up e-charging stations at Bhandari Bridge was rejected by the MC General House in October 2022. The councillors had objected the minimal rent proposed by the ASCL to the MC. The MC councillors sought market price for space to set up e-charging station.

“We have proposed to set up e-charging points under the Smart City project. We have identified the locations and it is all set to establish the e-charging stations as it is the need of the hour. Tenders will be floated soon to set up e-charging stations in the city, ” said ASCL spokesperson.