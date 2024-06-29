ASHA workers burn effigy of CM Mann

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 28

Following a call given by the state body of All India ASHA Workers Union Joint Front, Punjab, the district unit organised a dharna in the Civil Hospital complex on Friday and burnt an effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann at Bohri Chowk.

The leaders flayed the alleged indifferent attitude of the state government regarding their demands. They stressed consideration of their demands at par with government employees and to grant them proper pay-scale and other allowances. They demanded the release of their dropped allowance, besides increasing the retirement age from 58 to 65. They also demanded Rs 10,000 as pension to the retired workers. They warned the government that if their demands were not met, they must oppose the ruling party candidates in the Jalandhar Assembly by-election.

