ASHA workers of Amritsar district hold sector meet over stopping of Covid allowance

Amritsar, June 5
Members of the ASHA Workers and Facilitators’ Union from the district organised sector meetings in different blocks against stopping of Covid-19 allowance by the Central and state governments and imposing unnecessary conditions on fixed allowances given to ASHA workers and facilitators.
The ASHA workers and facilitators have been demanding regularisation of wages from the state government. The workers discussed several issues including non-issuance of full budget for allowances and forcing ASHA workers to conduct survey of people consuming habit forming drugs in state. The union members said ASHA workers have been engaged in all kinds of work during Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which is in full swing.
“Instead of paying our dues, the Central and Punjab Government have stopped paying workers from March 31 any kind of risk allowance. They are being pushed to protest. At the same time, the state government was forcing ASHA workers and facilitators to conduct a survey of the drug consuming youth in the state, forcing them to face the social and immediate repercussions and risking their safety. It is the job of the Narcotics Cell of the Police Department,” said Baljinder Kaur Verka, district secretary, ASHA union.
