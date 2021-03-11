ASHA workers protest outside SMO’s office in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran, April 27
ASHA workers under the banner of All-India Asha Worker and Facilitator Workers’ Union, Punjab, organised a protest here in front of the office of the SMO of the local Civil Hospital on Wednesday against the non-payment of the monthly contribution to workers in Tarn Taran city for the last seven months.
The workers had lodged a dharna a month ago, too, on the same issue.
Ramandeep Kaur, president of the city unit of the organisation, led the protesters, while Poonam Kumar, Sandeep Kaur, Anju, Gurmeet Kaur, Palwi Sapra, Sarabjit Kaur were among others who addressed on the occasion.
The leaders in their address condemned the administration and the state government for not paying their seven months’ contribution. They said they had been approaching the higher authorities since the last six months, but no one was ready to redress their grievance.
The organisation presented a memorandum to the SMO of the local Civil Hospital and served warning that in case they were not paid their contribution, they wil have no other option but to intensify their agitation.
Dr Swaranjit Dhawan, SMO, Civil Hospital, said the contribution would be paid to ASHA workers within a day or two.
