ASHA workers stage protest, want retirement age raised

Tarn Taran, June 27
Following a call given by the state body of the ASHA Workers and Facilitators Joint Morcha Punjab, workers across the district staged a dharna for the seventh day on Thursday, in front of the office of the SMO of the local Civil Hospital, demanding acceptance of their current demands. The workers also presented a memorandum to the SMO regarding their demands. Rajwinder Kaur, Manjit Kaur and Jagdish Kaur were among those who addressed the gathering.
The leaders of the Morcha condemned the state government for relieving the ASHA workers and facilitators who attained the age of 58 years. The Morcha leaders demanded an incentive of Rs 5 lakh and pension of Rs 10,000 per month. The leaders also demanded an increase in retirement age to 65 years. The Morcha leaders said that as the department was aware that they belong to poor families, most of them were adjusted. The leaders of the Morcha warned that in case the government failed to accept their demands, they would intensify their agitation and the AAP candidate would have to face opposition during the Assembly state by-election.
