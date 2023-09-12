Ashramites shine in karate contest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, brought laurels by their exceptional performance in the SGFI Zonal Karate Competition (2023) held at Bhavan's SL Public School, Amritsar. Our students displayed their prowess in mindfulness, physical agility and in the field of karate. With a perfect blend of focus, flexibility and control, they outshone their competitors and emerged as the champions in the karate competition. Children from various prestigious schools of the state participated in different categories. Ashramites bagged positions in various categories: U-14 boys: Naman, Raghav, Manan, Rashmi Ranjan, Chetan and Iasaan and second position by Bhavya, Rakshit, Samar, Vansh; U-14 girls: second position bagged by Mannat, Parul and third position by Mishika; U-17 boys: Piyush, Ishaant, Ayaan, Akshit and Piyush won the first position; Pranav, Madhav, Taanshu and Soumil emerged second; U-17 girls: Aashima, Gayatri and Kritika (first) and Nandani (second) and Seerat (third); U-19: Divyam, Krishna, Akashdeep won the first position. School president Balbir Bajaj congratulated the winners on their commendable achievement. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan expressed her elation and appreciated the relentless efforts of the students.

Meritorious students felicitated

Meritorious students (session 2022-23) of Invictus International School were felicitated at the annual prize distribution ceremony held in the school. Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, presided over the function as the chief guest. Prof Shweta Shenoy Devraj, professor, head and dean of MYAS-GNDU, Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine, at Guru Nanak Dev University, was the special guest. The ceremony commenced by conferring the most prestigious Invictus Student of the Year Award on Zyna Dhillon, a grade XII student. In addition to Student of the Year, Scholar of the Year and All Round Achiever of the Year, some special awards like Principal's Awards for Academic Excellence, Ramanujan Award for Excellence in Mathematics, A P J Abdul Kalam Award for Excellence in Science & Technology, Parnab Mukherjee Award for Excellence in Oratory for Social Justice, Ratan Tata Award for Excellence in Business & Entrepreneurship, Amartya Sen Award for Excellence in Economics, Narayan Murthy Award for Excellence in Information & Technology, and Sardar Amolak Singh Memorial Award for Exemplary Achievement in Sports were bestowed on the school's outstanding performers. The finalists of the prestigious John Locke 2023 Global Essay Competition - Rudransh Chouhan (grade VIII), Abana Dhillon (grade LS VIII), Ryna Khanna (grade IX) and Zyna Dhillon (grade XII) - were also honoured.

Spring Dale wrestler wins gold

During an eventful match at the School District Wrestling Tournament, Uday Sharma, a budding wrestler of Spring Dale School, made his school proud by putting up an outstanding performance leading to a gold medal in the finals. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared information that Uday won the final match held at Goal Bagh stadium in the 65-kg category and was awarded a gold medal. School principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said on this occasion that wrestling and other combat art based games need mastering the finest of skills which can be attained only by consistent hard work.

Faculty Dev event at Global Group

Global Group of Institutes (GGIs) in association with Institutions Innovation Council, a Ministry of Education initiative, organised a one-day Faculty Development Programme on its campus. Heads of the Departments, faculty and staff members participated in the programme held to discuss the ways and means to improve upon the education system. Ranjan Vasishtha, former deputy general manager, Maruti Suzuki, was the keynote speaker for the programme. He dwelt on the fact that the primary focus of such faculty development programmes was to uplift our education system by introducing creativity and innovation. During the course of his address, he stressed the need to bring about creativity and innovation in teaching methods by the faculty. Ranjan Vasishtha focused his address on time management, six sigma, total quality management, self-motivation, teamwork and leadership. The faculty development programme was coordinated by Lt-Col Sudhir Behal, Dean, Training and Placement.