ASI Balwinder Singh dies of cardiac attack in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 26

Balwinder Singh (52), an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, residing in Muradpur locality of Tarn Taran, died of cardiac attack on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Kanwaljit Kaur, wife of the deceased, in her statement to the police (city), said her husband had come home after performing his duties in Amritsar. He went to bed after taking dinner. He felt pain in the chest at midnight and was being rushed to a private hospital but he died on the way. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

The police registered a report under Section 174, CrPC. After the postmortem at the Civil Hospital, the body was handed over to the family.