Amritsar: ASI booked for sodomy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have booked an Assistant Sub-Inspector identified as Pawan Kumar for allegedly sodomising a man, threatening him of implication in a false case. The case was registered after the directions of the local court. The complainant alleged that he knew the accused for the past few months who told him that he was aware of an FIR registered against him in which he has been acquitted. However, he threatened him to implicate him in a false case. He alleged that four days ago the ASI called him to a police line quarter, where he allegedly forced him to do unnatural sex. A case under Section 377 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Girl ends life after rape bid

Tarn Taran: A 22-year-old girl, a resident of Jodh Singh Wala village, died by suicide on Sunday evening following an alleged rape attempt by her neighbour. The victim was alone in the house when accused Rakesh Singh entered the house by jumping the walls of the house. He tried to commit the crime, but ran away as the girl’s brother came back from the market. The girl consumed some poisonous substance to save her honour and died. The accused has been booked under Section 306 of the IPC. OC

Job placement camp on Aug 26

Amritsar: The District Employment and Business Bureau will hold a job placement camp at Khalsa College of Education on August 26. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Surinder Singh said companies would select candidates for the posts of customer care executive, customer service associate, customer sales executive and computer operator.