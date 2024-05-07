ASI dies of cardiac arrest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 6

Malwinderjit Singh (52), an ASI of the Punjab Police, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday at his residence in Manochahal Kalan village. The local Sadar police on the statement of his wife, Jatinder Kaur, has lodged a report under Section 174 of CrPC on Monday. In her statement to the police, Jatinder Kaur said that her husband was a liver patient and breathed his last on Sunday at home. The deceased ASI was on guard duty in Tarn Taran. The postmortem was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Monday and the body handed over to the family by the police.

