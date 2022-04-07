ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

A Punjab Police ASI, who is on deputation with the RTA, was on Wednesday transferred to Chandigarh after a group of private transporters levelled serious allegations of corruption against him.

A visit by Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to take stock of ground-level situation at the ISBT on Tuesday night revealed that several private buses had not been paying the tax for last five years.

Following this, a section of transporters alleged that they had been paying taxes to the ASI all these years. Bhullar ordered a Vigilance inquiry against him. He elaborated that action would be taken if Ramandeep’s assets were found to be more than his income.

The minister found 15 buses being plied without paying taxes. Transporters claimed that they were ready to pay taxes if all buses did the same and charge similar tariffs from passengers.

When contacted, RTO Arshdeep Singh Lobana said most of the transporters who levelled allegations owned tourist buses. As per the Punjab Motor Vehicles Act, a tourist bus has to pay either Rs 5,000 daily or Rs 90,000 quarterly on entering the state. He said the department would verify their documents and assess the tax.