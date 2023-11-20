 ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed : The Tribune India

Till date, five accused arrested ; raids on to nab remaining ones

Two accused in custody of the police in Amritsar on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two persons, including prime suspect Harpal Singh, in connection with the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Saroop Singh three days ago.

Besides Harpal Singh, the police have arrested Rahulpreet, alias Simran, of Rasulpur Kalan village. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime from the possession of Harpal Singh. Till now, the police have arrested a total of five persons in the case. Earlier, it had nabbed Sharanjit Singh, Karan and Sucha Singh.

Amritsar Rural Police SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said raids were on to nab the remaining absconders. He said the incident was the outcome of personal enmity between ASI Saroop Singh and Harpal Singh.

He will be produced in a court tomorrow and will be brought on police remand for further investigations.

Those booked were Sharanjit Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, Tarsikka, Vishal Singh, his brothers Harpal Singh, Karan Singh and father Sucha Singh, and Vansh, all residents of Akalgarh Dhapiya, besides two unidentified accomplices.

Confirming their arrest, Gurpartap Singh Sahota, SP, Amritsar Rural Police, said raids were being conducted to nab the remaining accused.

Harpal Singh had heated arguments with ASI Saroop Singh hours after which they planned to kill him, investigations revealed.

Saroop Singh (53), posted at the Nawan Pind police chowki falling under the Jandiala police station, was shot dead on Thursday night. His body was found near the Khankot link road on Daburji drain next morning. The deceased had a gunshot injury on his head near the ear and died on the spot after bleeding profusely. The police also recovered blood-stained cloth from Vansh’s house.

Lovepreet Singh, a software engineer in Bengaluru and son of the victim, told the police that his father got a call from an unidentified person at around 8pm and his father had heated arguments with the caller. He said his father later left the house saying he was going to give a case file at the police chowki on his scooter, but did not return. His mobile was switched off.

