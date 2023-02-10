ASI’s son among four held for firing at girl in Friends Avenue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

The city police today arrested four persons including an ASI’s son who shot at a girl in Friends Avenue, Ajnala Road, on January 27.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajpinder Singh (son of ASI Amarjit Singh), Sukhwinder Singh, brother of Rajpinder and Kuldeep Kaur, mother of Rajpinder, all residents of village Sohal in district Tarn Tarn. A minor boy has also been arrested in the case. Amarjit Singh, also a resident of village Sohal, is yet to be arrested in the case.

In her complaint, Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Friends Avenue, Ajnala Road, stated that on January 27, some persons came outside her house and fired gunshots at her daughter. A case was registered at the Cantonment police station on January 28.

Considering the sensitivity of the case and on the instructions of Jaskaran Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, separate teams were constituted to nab the accused. A team led by sub-inspector Khusbu Sharma, SHO Cantonment along with Kulwant Singh, in-charge Gumtala bypass police post, nabbed the accused Rajpinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Kuldeep Kaur from Delhi. The police team including Susheel Kumar in-charge, Chowki Gwal Mandi, arrested a minor accomplice of Rajpinder and seized the motorcycle used in the firing incident. The arrested accused have been sent to Central Jail, Amritsar, under judicial custody. The minor accused has been sent to the juvenile cell in Ludhiana.

A case under Sections 307,148,149, 506 and 109 of IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Cantonment police station.

