Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Amritsar, December 4
A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his drug addict nephew in Rayya here on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Narinder Singh.
According to information, he used to stop the accused, Gurbinder Singh, alias Gopi, of Gaggarbhana village from consuming drugs. The police have booked the accused and efforts are on to nab him, said Baba Bakala DSP Harkrishan Singh. He said further probe was on and the body was taken into custody for autopsy.
It was learnt that the accused was caught by the onlookers who had tied him with a tree. But he somehow freed himself and fled the spot.
The family members of the deceased told the police that around 8 am, the accused came to Narinder’s house and stabbed him multiple times. The victim was critically injured and taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The DSP said the police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.
Efforts on to nab accused: DSP
