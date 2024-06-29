Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Amritsar, June 28
On the directions of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Sikh leaders from Rajasthan led by Tejinder Pal Singh Timma and Bar Association members today met the Deputy Commissioner of Sriganganagar and lodged their protest against preventing a Gursikh girl and other Sikh students who were from going to the examination centre as they were supporting Sikh religious symbols.
It pertains to an incident where a Sikh woman was allegedly asked to remove her ‘kakar’ (Sikh religious symbol) kirpan during the Rajasthan Judicial Services Examination held at a centre in Jodhpur on June 23.
They blamed the BJP government in Rajasthan for allegedly trying to crush the religious freedom of the Sikh students who wore ‘kakars’ (Sikh religious symbols).
“When the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb issued orders to forcibly evacuate the Hindus, the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur sahib sacrificed himself at Chandni Chowk in Delhi for the religious freedom of the Hindus, which the BJP-led Rajasthan government should never forget,” said Timma.
The Bar Association members also disrupted work and gave a separate demand letter to the DC, Sriganganagar.
President of the Bar Association Bijay Chawla, Lakhbir Singh Mann, Himmat Singh Juneja, Balkaran Singh Brar, Pawanpreet Singh Bhatia, Arvinder Singh Gill, Aman Prakash, Ajit Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Arvindarpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal, Uma Shankar Verma, Satwinder Singh Chahal, Gursharan Singh, Iqbal Singh, Harnam Singh and Rakesh Singh Tikait were also present on the occasion.
