Assembly poll campaign gets shriller in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 2

The campaign for the Assembly elections has become shriller with each passing day but no party or leader has come out with a concrete plan to show light to people to address their burgeoning problems such as spiralling inflation, unemployment and squeezing opportunities.

Mud-slinging is overshadowing electioneering ahead of the Assembly elections. Leaders are not holding back from allegations and counter allegations. At times, these leaders lose their cool to put down other in public glare. Navjot Singh Sidhu of the Congress and his opponent Bikram Singh Majithia of the SAD are its glaring examples. Other candidates in fray are also not behind.

Raman Gupta, an industrialist, said there was a need for city focus economic think tank to publicise their well-researched economic policies to infuse life in the sagging industry. There are many industries which are vanishing and these could be resurrected with government assistance. The Central Government schemes do not necessarily bring desired results as there are several state and city specific needs which remain unaddressed.

He advocated setting up of a think-tank for planning and resurrection of sick industry in the state in general and the holy city, in particular, while extending logistical support to the existing industry.

Balram Kumar Sharma, president of Punjab Sudhar Sabha, says, “Instead of defaming each other, leaders must come out with a prudent plan to synergise available resources, skilled human resource to general employment. Contesting leaders and political parties must play constructive role by coming out with their plans for agriculture and industry.”

Existing revenue-generating industries like tourism, tour-travel, food processing, textile manufacturing, besides prominent trade of dry fruit and spices with Afghanistan, should be exploited for further gain.

Sharma said most importantly “there is a high need to look at the quality of education being delivered in middle and senior secondary government schools. Counselling for students passing out senior secondary should be must to identify their priorities and liking. After analysis of their qualities, they must be admitted into skilled courses.