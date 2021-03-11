Asst profs, librarians' front takes out protest march

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

Members of the 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front held a protest demonstration against the government, seeking resolution of technical issues to smoothly do their job.

The protesters gathered at the Bhandari railway overbridge (ROB) here on Sunday and took out a protest march to the Heritage Road. The demonstration was organised by candidates selected for 1,158 assistant professors and librarians.

Nirbhay Singh, a leader of the Front, said one mark was given to the guest faculty for a year of teaching in colleges and universities did not follow uniform reservation policy. Front leaders said if the government did not fulfil their demands, they would organise massive protests in the coming days.

They stated that the number of government colleges in the state was only 47 which was abysmally low in comparison to the government colleges in the neighbouring states. Due to non-regular recruitment in these colleges, the number of professors had come down to 329. After a long hiatus, 1,158 assistant professors and librarians were recruited.