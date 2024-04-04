At AAP rally, Bhullar highlights achievements of party, govt

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 3

Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, has highlighted the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government and appealed to the people to vote in his favour for the sake of progress of Punjab and the country as well.

Bhullar expressed these views while addressing a gathering at Ranjit Singh Farm in Tarn Taran town on Wednesday where AAP MLA from Tarn Taran Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal presided. People from the villages and from Tarn Taran town participated in large numbers in the public meeting.

Bhullar spoke of 600 units of free power to the consumers, opening of 849 Aam Aadmi Clinics, School of Eminence and 43,000 jobs to the youth and said that the government was working hard to provide an administration free from corruption.

Bhullar assured the people that he would raise issues of the state and farmers in the the border area in Parliament with zeal. He appealed to the people to vote for him. Among others who addressed the gathering included Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Gurdev Singh Sandhu, Gursewak Singh Aulakh, Dilbag Singh and officer-bearers of different institutions.

