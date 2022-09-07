At war heroes’ memorial, new gallary for rare arms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

To showcase the splendid history of bravehearts of the state, the Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial has come up with a new gallery here.

Employees running the museum said those weapons, which were used in battles before the world wars, would be displayed in the gallery. They said it would be a continuous process to gather weapons. The more they get the more they will showcase these.

Situated on the Amritsar-Attari GT Road, the museum is not far from Lahore, so tourists headed to witness the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post stop to have a look at the artefacts being displayed in the museum.

Spread over seven acres, the eight gallery-cum-museum offers a rare experience on the glorious contribution of Punjab’s war heroes to the visitors coming from across the country.

Commencing from an introduction to the great civilisation of Punjab and its brave warriors, it depicts the battle of Alexander and Porus, which was fought in 326 BC between the Jhelum and Chenab rivers. Then it incorporates a brief introduction of the Sikh Gurus along with their life and principles.

The vital turning point was brought into Sikh history by Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru, with the introduction of “martialisation” of the Sikhs. The battles of Guru Gobind Singh, his four sons, Mai Bhago, the warrior woman, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur besides the history of Sikh misls and their rule have also been painstakingly displayed. The rise of the Sikh empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh attracts a keen interest from the visitors. Contributions of Punjabis during the two world wars and all the wars India fought after gaining Independence also found space in the museum.