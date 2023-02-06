Atal Tinkering Lab will help students increase efficiency in scientific activities

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 5

Atal Tinkering Lab, a scheme initiated by the Central Government, was inaugurated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School here on Sunday.

Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh of the management committee of the Chief Khalsa Diwan attended the function as the chief guests. Manjit Singh Dhillon, honorary secretary of the local committee of the CKD, addressing on the occasion, said the lab would help students to increase efficiency in scientific activities.

School principal Ranjit Bhatia said the lab was started with a grant of 20 lakh given by NITI Aayog which can produce models by 3D printer. She said the main purpose of the lab would be to increase the mental efficiency of children in engineering, science technology, mathematics, etc.