ATMs shut at 8 pm, city residents suffer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

With most private and public sector banks closing their ATMs at 8 pm every day, the residents especially those in need of cash, are facing great inconvenience. The residents questioned the purpose of ATM machines if these are to be closed at night.

Ram Avtar who gets free from his job at 8 pm every day said, “Two days ago, I went to an ATM on Batala road and it was closed. I visited another one and it stated that the transaction has timed out.” Ram Avtar tried two more ATMs on his way but he could not withdraw any cash.

Troubles people The decision to close the ATMs after 9 pm was taken around six year ago after a spate of ATM robberies. However, with the passing of time, the banks have advanced the timings for closing the ATMs which is troubling people.

This is in addition to the already existing problems with the ATMs where even if they are functional, cash may not always be available and kiosks installed to update passbooks do not function on a holiday.

Another resident Sunil said, “After 8 pm, most of the ATMs are closed. The purpose of the service was to allow people to withdraw cash at any time.” He said that though online transaction options are available at most places, still some people prefer cash for payments.

A resident Rakesh Kumar, said, “People are normally dependent on the ATMs for their emergency needs of cash. Closing of the ATMs means that people who do not have access to online banking services or who are not well acquainted with the modern means of banking are left in the lurch.” He said the banks should keep a few ATMs open at all times in each area. “The security concerns are genuine but if the thieves can decamp with a whole ATM machine, then they can easily break the small lock put at the entrance,” he added.