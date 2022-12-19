Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

A matrimonial dispute turned ugly when a man allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon three days ago. The victim, identified as Salma, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the Civil Hospital here.

The police have arrested her husband Shona of Chaurian Mohamad village in Lopoke, while his brother Bubby and his wife Meena were yet to be arrested. A case of murder was registered against them at Sultanwind police station here.

SHO Robin Hans said the couple had a dispute for the past several years and the victim was living with her parents. “We have arrested her husband and raids are on to nab the remaining two suspects,” he said.

Bholi, mother of the victim, told the police that Salma was married to Shona round 14 years ago. She said for the past nine years, she along with her children was living with them after they were allegedly thrown out of the house by the accused and her in-laws around nine years ago. She said on December 9, Salma was cooking food in the house when the accused suddenly turned up and they thrashed her. She said Shona allegedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon leaving her seriously injured. She was taken to the Jallianwala Bagh Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.