Attari residents irked over lack of waste management

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 7

Despite Attari being an international tourist destination because of the retreat ceremony, there is no proper arrangement for lifting garbage in the village. The garbage is being dumped on footpaths along the main road and even outside the local stadium. Local residents and budding sports persons have staged protest expressing concern and demanding that the place be made garbage-free.

The residents stated that the village has inherited the great legacy of Shaheed Sham Singh Attari but today it is completely ignored. The villagers have decided to block the main Attari-Amritsar road to highlight the issue before the district administration.

“The entrance of the village is dotted with heaps of garbage. In the absence of a dumping ground, garbage is being dumped on the roadside. A large number of budding hockey player and school students play in the stadium where stinking garbage lies just a few meters away. This village stadium produced two Olympian hockey players. But now, the young players are facing inconvenience due to dumping of garbage outside the stadium,” said Harpreet Singh, a resident.

“The government should construct a dumping ground in Attari and dump all the garbage there. More than one kilometre long footpaths in Attari village are filled with garbage. The major heaps are lying at the entrance of village and alongside the stadium. The players coming to play hockey face inconvenience and today staged a massive protest. If the issue is not resolved within the stipulated time-frame, the Attari-Amritsar highway will be blocked in the coming days to raise the voice of villagers,” said another resident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.