Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal foiled an attempt to illegally occupy property of the NRIs’ in the Darshan Avenue area on the GT road. He today visited the spot and stopped illegal occupation of the plot belonging to three NRIs.

He said some persons had prepared a fake power of attorney to encroach upon the NRIs’ plot. After receiving information, he called the police to take immediate action in this regard.

Dhaliwal said Gurpal Singh, Ramandeep Kaur and some others had prepared a fake power of attorney to illegally occupy the 325 yard plot belonging to NRIs’ Sudarshan Singh, Dr Gurdarshan Kaur from England and Ravidarshan Singh from Canada. He directed the police to initiate legal proceedings against the suspects.

Revenue and police officials accompanied the minister to the spot. Dhaliwal said the government had issued WhatsApp No. 9056009884 to resolve grievances of the NRIs. The complaint received on the number would be forwarded to the official concerned. He said update of the complaint would also be sent to the NRI complainant.

Dhaliwal also inaugurated the road construction work worth Rs 11 crore in his Ajnala Assembly segment here on Monday.

He said since last 15 years, no government had taken care of roads in Ajnala. He said the construction work for the road heading from Ajnala to Dera Baba Nanak was started by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He said the Centre and the Punjab Government would spend Rs 11 crore to build roads heading from Mahlbukhari to bypass, link roads of Gaggomahal, Thoba and Awan.

He said today, the work of the Ajnala main road was started and it would be completed in the next 15 days.

In November, the work of the road leading from Choggawan to Fatehgarh Churian would start. Tenders for the work had been floated, the minister said.

