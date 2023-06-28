Attempt to rob coop bank in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 27

An unidentified person made a failed bid to rob the cooperative bank branch at Amarkot here on the night of June 23. The Valtoha police entertained the application of Lakhwinder Singh, branch manager of the bank, on Monday regarding the robbery incident on June 26 and registered a case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sawinderpal Singh said the miscreant jumped the wall of the bank branch premises to enter it around 10 pm on June 23. He tried to break open the almirah, but could not succeed in his effort. The bank manager said they found that no cash or any other article was stolen from the premises.