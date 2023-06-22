 Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Located right opposite historic Durgiana Temple, park a picture of neglect

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Heaps of garbage, broken swings inside Gol Bagh in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

As the city grapples with air pollution, dwindling green cover and decreasing open spaces, existing parks are a picture of neglect and apathy.

An attempt to create green spaces in the city by developing and restoring several old parks has again failed to bear fruit despite crores being spent on the beautification over the past four years.

Wild growth inside Gol Bagh in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Despite multiple attempts for a makeover, Gol Bagh, one of the oldest parks in the city, fails when it comes to maintenance of public space.

The Gol Bagh had undergone beautification and developed in 2017 under the smart city and HRIDAY projects. A children’s park was created, an open air gym installed and a musical fountain set up in the bagh.

A year or two went by fine with regular maintenance work carried out by the Municipal Corporation (MC) at the bagh. One can again see growth of wild plants and weeds, puddles of standing water, dysfunctional fountains and lights and broken toilets in the park.

Gol Bagh, Company Bagh, Shastri Park and Rose Garden are historic parks.

The bagh has become a breeding ground of mosquitoes due to lack of proper maintenance, curing, trimming and cleaning and poses a risk to health of walkers. A musical fountain show that was earlier started at the bagh for attraction of tourists has also been suspended.

Apart from the lack of maintenance, an increasing number of strays pose a risk to children, who often come to play at the park.

Gol Bagh is opposite to popular Durgiana Temple, which receives significant footfall throughout the year. A good number of tourists are often seen sitting or taking a tour of the park.

The neglect of parks has been highlighted multiple times but the authorities concerned seem to least bothered to act upon the laxity of the maintenance staff.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Trending

Hema Malini, daughters skip Karan Deol’s wedding , but Esha posts a short and sweet note for step-nephew

3
Nation

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

4
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

5
Trending

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

6
Pollywood

Honey Singh gets death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, seeks security from Delhi Police

7
Nation

Led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal, over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights in meeting with PM Modi

8
Nation

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

9
Diaspora

Indian-American doctor arrested for sexually assaulting co-worker in California

10
Diaspora

Second accused charged with first-degree murder in New Year's Day shooting that left Sikh man dead

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

Drive to promote use of treated sewage water for construction, irrigation

Over 1,000 attend yoga session at Company Bagh in Amritsar

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar is new DERC chief

Woman beaten to death by kin in Ghaziabad

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Pb Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities

Three killed in road mishaps

Man held for Rs 9.5 lakh fraud