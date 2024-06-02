Aujla alleges fraudulent calls on his behalf, files plaint with EC against AAP

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 1

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was making fraudulent calls on his behalf and misleading voters. The issue caught his attention after several voters started receiving pre-recorded messages on their mobile phones since Friday evening, a day before voting was slated to be held for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

In the pre-recorded message, senior leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, werer heard asking voters to vote for the AAP candidate as the Congress had not been able to put up a “strong opposition” in Punjab against the BJP. Voters continued to receive such messages till the morning of June 1.

At a press conference held to address the issue, Aujla said, “The AAP is trying to mislead people through fake calls in the face of defeat in Punjab.”

Taking strict action in this regard, Aujla filed a complaint with the Election Commission. In the complaint to the Election Commission, Aujla stated: “Misleading voice messages that falsely claim to be sent on my behalf are being circulated among voters. The content of the voice message is confusing and misleads voters. It falsely claims that Aujla is asking voters to vote for the AAP and the BJP.” He also requested the Election Commission to take action under Sections 120, 268, 416, 504 and 499 of the Indian Penal Code against people involved in circulation of voice messages on his behalf.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is adopting cheap tactics. I want to ask Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann why he did not work for the benefit of voters and spreading such rumours. Now, his fear of defeat is palpable from such fake calls,” said Aujla.

