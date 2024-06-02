Aujla alleges fraudulent calls on his behalf, files plaint with EC against AAP

Neha Saini
Amritsar, June 1
Congress Lok Sabha candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was making fraudulent calls on his behalf and misleading voters. The issue caught his attention after several voters started receiving pre-recorded messages on their mobile phones since Friday evening, a day before voting was slated to be held for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.
In the pre-recorded message, senior leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, werer heard asking voters to vote for the AAP candidate as the Congress had not been able to put up a “strong opposition” in Punjab against the BJP. Voters continued to receive such messages till the morning of June 1.
At a press conference held to address the issue, Aujla said, “The AAP is trying to mislead people through fake calls in the face of defeat in Punjab.”
Taking strict action in this regard, Aujla filed a complaint with the Election Commission. In the complaint to the Election Commission, Aujla stated: “Misleading voice messages that falsely claim to be sent on my behalf are being circulated among voters. The content of the voice message is confusing and misleads voters. It falsely claims that Aujla is asking voters to vote for the AAP and the BJP.” He also requested the Election Commission to take action under Sections 120, 268, 416, 504 and 499 of the Indian Penal Code against people involved in circulation of voice messages on his behalf.
“The Aam Aadmi Party is adopting cheap tactics. I want to ask Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann why he did not work for the benefit of voters and spreading such rumours. Now, his fear of defeat is palpable from such fake calls,” said Aujla.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind
The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route
Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6
BJP likely to form government for 3rd consecutive term
Sikkim Assembly poll results: Ruling SKM wins 7 seats, leading in 24; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing
SKM leading in other 24 of the 32 Assembly seats
Heat wave, 100-day agenda: PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today
PMO has received 15 lakh suggestions for the 100-day program...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail
Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail ...