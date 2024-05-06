Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

The Congress candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency Gurjeet Singh Aujla has claimed that ex-servicemen, upset over Agniveer recruitment scheme, today supported him in a poll rally. Aujla welcomed and thanked the ex-servicemen and stated that all the issues of ex-servicemen would be addressed by the Congress if it forms the next government at the Centre. He also promised to raise their issues on priority basis in Parliament.

A delegation of ex-servicemen including the president of Ex-Servicemen’s Union Sukhdev Singh, general secretary Ratan Singh, Narinder Pal Singh Bhangu, Paramjit Singh, Harjinder Singh Mallu Nangal, Mazer Singh, Avtar Singh, Dilbag Singh, Harjinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Dilbag Singh, Avtar Singh Ramdas, Kuldeep Singh, Subedar Harbhaj Singh, Atma Singh and Baljinder Singh were present on the occasion and shared their problems with Aujla.

Ex-serviceman Sukhdev Singh said that a soldier gets ready to fight on the border in 10 years but the BJP has done injustice by recruiting soldiers only for four years. He said that earlier, the slogan of “achche din” was given and now politics in the garb of religion is being done but people’s welfare is being ignored. That is why they are disillusioned and will bring victory to the Congress, claimed Aujla.

Gurjit Singh Aujla welcomed about 300 ex-servicemen and said that he was completely dedicated to their cause. He said some politicians mislead people but people today are smart and support the candidate who works as their awareness level is high.

