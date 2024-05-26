Aujla posts SAD (Amritsar) chief’s video clip amid election campaign

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

Amid the ongoing high pitch election campaign, Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla seems to have got support from an unexpected quarter as he shared a video clip in which SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann was seen praising him for his bravery during the security breach inside the parliament in December last year.

Notably, Aujla had shown remarkable courage when he pinned down one of the two intruders and snatched a canister from him when they threw smoke bombs inside the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 last year.

Aujla shared a clip of an interview of Simranjit Singh Mann given to a freelance journalist in which the latter was heard saying that he had written a letter to the LS Speaker requesting a bravery award for Aujla.

Captioned “Dhanwad Mann Saab” (Thank you Maan Sahib), the video was uploaded on a social media platform two days ago.

Interestingly, SAD (Amritsar) president’s son Iman Singh Mann is also contesting the election from the constituency against Aujla.

Though Iman Singh Mann is not considered a serious contender, his party’s vote base in the state is surely increasing, especially after senior Mann’s victory from Sangrur in the previous LS elections. As the panthic vote bank is disenchanted with the SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, votes seems to be shifting in favour of Mann.

Though they are from opposite political parties, Aujla’s efforts to acknowledge validation from Mann seems to be an endeavour to appease latter’s supporters and get a few extra votes.

Request for bravery award

