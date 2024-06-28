Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

Member of Parliament (MP) from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi today. He congratulated Vaishnav on becoming the Railway Minister and discussed pending railway projects with him.

Patti-Makkhu rail link project, an important issue promised in Aujla’s election manifesto, was discussed in detail. The Patti-Makkhu railway link is significant for boosting trade and tourism in Amritsar as it will provide a railway line parallel to the border between India and Pakistan. It will shorten the travel distance between the holy city and the country’s financial capital Mumbai by 240 km and offer cheaper transportation for goods from city. Aujla said that the railway overbridges (ROB) and underbridges at several rail links of Amritsar were also discussed. The Railway Minister assured that the pending works will be completed soon and new projects will be announced.

“Many new trains will also be started so that people can get facilities through public transport and travel long distances easily and on a low budget,” he said.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Aujla also criticised the high cost of electricity in Punjab and the frequent power cuts. He said with elections over, people were being deprived of basic facilities.

