Aujla takes up delay in work on Loharka road bridge with Gadkari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

Local MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and discussed the stalled constructions along the national highway in the holy city. Aujla said discussions would also be held with the state government to complete projects as soon as possible.

Aujla said the stalled work of the bridge on the Loharka road and Rayya flyover was discussed in detail with the Union Minister. He was requested to ensure speeding up of the construction works as soon as possible. “The slow land acquisition by the state government for highway projects was also discussed at the meeting. Several commuters, who travel from Amritsar to Delhi and other areas are facing traffic snarls due to the stalled construction works,” said Aujla. Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present along with Aujla at the meeting with the Union Minister.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nitin Gadkari