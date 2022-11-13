Author talks about his journey as creative writer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 12

Author Khushwant Singh on Friday interacted with the students of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) under the “Meet the Author” programme organised by the faculty of GNDU.

Singh, who has previously written celebrated books, including “The Turbaned Tornado” (biography of oldest marathoner Fauja Singh) and “Maharaja In Denims”, talked about his journey as a creative artist and dwelt on his latest novel “The Opium Toffee”, which captures the turbulent times of Punjab in 1970s and 80s, through a love story.

Khushwant said while there are many non-fictional works about the period, not many fictional representations have come out. “It is only the fictional form which has the therapeutic force for the various traumas people might be carrying in regard to certain situations. Apart from being a story about drug addiction and illegal human trafficking, the novel talks about people, especially youths, trapped between the two contending forces — militants and the security agencies,” he said. Singh’s latest novel presents a multi-layered account of love, politics, religious fanatism, social fabric and human relationships during the time.

He said: “The protagonist of the story finds his way back through the love of his life and the story also probes the atmosphere of toxic patriarchy in certain orthodox quarters, which came in the way of young women struggling to fulfil their ambitions. The female protagonist is an aspiring model, who wants to make a name in the fashion industry,” he shared.

