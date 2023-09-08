Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

The auto-rickshaw union today called off its protest after a meeting with officials of the district administration. The administration agreed to release the impounded auto-rickshaws and stop the drive against the old diesel vehicles.

Following the assurance, the auto-rickshaw drivers called off their strike and resumed service. The municipal corporation (MC) also suspended its action against illegal auto-rickshaws. Local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had intervened in the matter and organised a meeting between district officials and leaders of the auto-rickshaw union.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, Regional Transport Officer Arshdeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal, Lok Sabha AAP in-charge Iqbal Singh Bhullar, AAP district president Manish Agarwal and Chairman, Planning Board, Jaspreet Singh, were present at the meeting today.

After the meeting, AAP district president Manish Agarwal said that the auto-rickshaw owners were told that the state government stood with them and if there were difficulties in replacing the diesel auto-rickshaws with e-autos, a solution could be found. A meeting of the auto union leaders would be held soon with the engineers of the authorised companies, including Mahindra, Atul and Piaggio, and their problems would be resolved, he said.

The AAP leaders claimed that EV recharging stations would also be set up in the city soon.

Agarwal said all AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, were ordinary people hailing from humble families. The state government would make sure that auto-rickshaw owners did not face any problem, he addedd.